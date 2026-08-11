Justice Uncorked is an unforgettable evening of wine, community, and impact in support of Access to Justice Idaho and critical legal aid for those who need it most. The event will feature a lively and fun atmosphere, local wines, catered dinner, and a silent auction.

Funds raised will be used by Idaho Legal Aid Services, Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program, and Disability Rights Idaho to provide free lawyers in high impact cases such as civil protection orders and custody cases for survivors of domestic violence, eviction prevention, representation of abused and neglected seniors, and protecting the rights of students with disabilities. In 2025, our three programs provided free civil legal assistance to over 5,000 Idahoans.

A fantastic date night with a positive impact for our community. A toast to justice; a future for all Idahoans.

