Lala's Jazz presents: The Switch in Time Big Band

The Switch In Time Jazz Orchestra is a seventeen-piece band based in Boise, Idaho, consisting of devoted musicians of a wide range of ages, backgrounds and current education, employment and retirement activities. Their main purpose is to get together regularly to play from a large library of jazz arrangements of a variety of compositions of music sub-genres, for their enjoyment and for keeping their musical chops in place. Additionally, they play for the entertainment and support of worthy public causes and occasional private events.

They have played for the benefit of the Idaho Jazz Education Endowment, Boise Music Week, Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, the Gene Harris Jazz Festival, the Alzheimers Association and the Warhawk Air Museum. Their name was taken from the title of a piece written and arranged by the great Sammy Nestico, and referring to their library of more modern arrangements of standards from as far back as seven decades. It is also the name of their theme song, written and arranged by Sammy.

Please join us at the Hemingway Center on November 21, 2026 at 7:00pm to enjoy live jazz performed by these phenomenal musicians! This is a non-ticketed event; please consider making a donation to Lala’s Jazz!

Details:

November 21, 2026

Location: The Hemingway Center, 1819 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho 83725

6:30pm- Doors Open

7:00pm-8:30pm – Show

8:30pm-9:30pm – Post Show Mingle/Free Prize Drawings