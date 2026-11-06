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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Laps Before Naps

Laps Before Naps

Come and get your LAPS in before your after turkey naps. Bring 4 items of canned or non-perishable food and receive free entry to the Harward Recreation Center. Food will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank. Whether it is laps in the pool or laps around the track, come be active with us and kick off the Holiday season!

Nampa Parks & Recreation/Harward Rec Center
05:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Nampa Parks & Recreation/Harward Rec Center
131 Constitution Way
Nampa, Idaho 83686