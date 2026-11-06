Laps Before Naps
Laps Before Naps
Come and get your LAPS in before your after turkey naps. Bring 4 items of canned or non-perishable food and receive free entry to the Harward Recreation Center. Food will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank. Whether it is laps in the pool or laps around the track, come be active with us and kick off the Holiday season!
Nampa Parks & Recreation/Harward Rec Center
05:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Nampa Parks & Recreation/Harward Rec Center
131 Constitution WayNampa, Idaho 83686