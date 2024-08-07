West Ada School District partners with Varsity Tutors for Schools to provide free online tutoring

West Ada School District is partnering with Varsity Tutors for Schools and offers free online tutoring sessions for various state county-district students. It offers academic resources such as SAT and ACT test prep classes, personalized learning plans and on-demand essay review.

Varsity Tutors for Schools’ Anthony Salcito says the platform can give students an extra skill boost.

“We build a prescriptive curriculum for those students of learning materials and classes that will help them get to mastery all in the free component. And so it's tremendous value at no cost,” Salicito said.

The online service allows students to access support whenever they need it.

“Despite the reality of students maybe rigorous and learning, online gives you much more 24/7 support. Where in person would often be limited to the school day or immediately after school,” Salcito said.

500 school districts use the platform, according to Salcito. It will be available to West Ada students until at least 2030.