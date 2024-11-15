Boise School District has decided to observe Juneteenth

This week, the Boise School District approved the 2025-2026 academic calendar created by the district's Calendar Committee.

With this approval, a significant change will be reflected in the summer semesters which the district holds. As it stands, there are two consecutive semesters during the summer months. In the past, one lasted 19 days while the other 18 days due to the 4th of July Holiday.

However, now both semesters will be 18 days in length because the district has decided to observe Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the oldest known holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States and originated in 1865 — but it was not until 2021 when President Joe Biden declared it a national holiday.

Jason Hutchinson, the Boise School District's Civil Rights Compliance Officer spoke during the approval meeting that in past summer sessions, students have learned the history of the holiday on the day of its celebration while being in class. This year, the district heard feedback from many high school students that expressed an interest as Hutchinson explained quote, "that (Juneteenth) should be taught all the time leading up to the day, not just on the day of the holiday".

This interest given by the students and the want to balance out the two semesters was enough for the committee to make the change.

This year the district will hold two summer school sessions, both will be 18 days long, and will have an out-of-school day. The start date for Fall 2025 was also decided to be August 12.