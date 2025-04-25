Idaho public schools prepare for $185 million bond, levy election

Public school districts across Idaho are asking for nearly $185 million next month for bonding projects and supplemental levies.

The vast majority of that total – $150,540,000 – accounts for three proposed bonds from the Filer, Middleton and Shelley school districts.

Filer hopes to build a new middle school, renovate the high school track and football field, as well as upgrade its career-technical education equipment with $52 million.

Middleton is drastically reducing its prior bond proposal in 2022 from $54 million to $19.9 million in order to solely build a new elementary school.

Shelley’s $78.6 million plan would construct a new high school, build a new career-technical education center and renovate the district’s existing schools.

All school bonding measures in Idaho require a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

The $34.2 million in proposed supplemental levies come from 24 districts, ranging from North Idaho near the Canadian border to Soda Springs in the southeastern part of the state.

Vallivue School District in Caldwell is going to voters with the largest ask: $7 million annually for two years.

Half of that figure would go to teacher and staff salaries, with the rest split among tech upgrades, transportation and curriculum.

Three Creek School District’s one-room schoolhouse is hoping voters approve a $22,500, two-year levy to help pay for a paraprofessional and school repairs.

The proposed levies average about $1.4 million and are most commonly used to pay for teacher and staff salaries, school resource officers and extracurricular activities, like sports.

Idaho Education News reports the West Bonner School District, which is asking voters to approve a two-year, $4.7 million levy, would have to shutter two elementary schools if it doesn’t pass.

The embattled West Bonner School District already closed its junior high school last year and has been in dire financial straits in recent years.

According to the Idaho Department of Education , public school districts in Idaho collected $487.5 million in property taxes during the 2023-2024 school year for approved bond and levy initiatives.

The election will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on May 20.

