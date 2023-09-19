Invasive quagga mussels detected for first time in Idaho waterway

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Monday it had detected invasive quagga mussels in the Snake River in Twin Falls.

Quagga and the similar zebra mussels are some of the most aggressive invasive species in the U.S. They’re feared for their ability to significantly damage infrastructure by clogging irrigation pipes, drinking water intakes and dams – destruction that could cost Idaho $100 million annually.

The tiny mussels are highly competitive, reproducing much faster than native species. Once they’re found in a waterway, they’re extremely difficult to get rid of.

Until now, the Columbia River Basin was the only major river system in the U.S. free of the invasive mussels.

Idaho has spent millions of dollars trying to keep the species out of lakes and reservoirs since 2009 by inspecting boats along state borders. In 2022, the ISDA Invasive Species Program inspected more than 100,000 boats and intercepted 36 of them carrying the mussels.

The quagga mussels found at the Centennial Waterfront Park in the Snake River Canyon were in their larval life stage.

ISDA said in order to limit the spread of the mussels, all boat ramps in the area will be closed to the public. It’s also asking for the public to stay out of the water there.

Agency staff will be in the water performing surveys to determine the range of the mussels.