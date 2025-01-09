Idaho sending resources to assist with Los Angeles wildfires

The State of Idaho is sending five task forces to assist with the wildfires burning near Los Angeles. Crews are leaving Thursday morning, including 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines.

The task forces are being sent from fire agencies across Idaho, including areas like Emmett, Kootenai County and the Idaho National Laboratory, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM).

The request for assistance was sent from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“The Emergency Management Assistance Compact has been invaluable in ensuring that states can rely on each other during crises,” wrote IOEM Director Brad Richy in the release. “After receiving support during our own wildfire seasons, Idaho is proud to return the favor by providing resources and personnel to help protect California’s communities.”

The task forces are set to arrive in Los Angeles on Friday. All costs related to deploying the resources under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact are paid for by the requesting state.

According to Watch Duty, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire are the largest burning in the area, at 17,324 acres and 10,590 acres respectively. Both fires are 0% contained.

The Sunset Fire, which sparked Thursday evening in the Hollywood Hills, has burned 42.8 acres. By early Thursday morning, most of the evacuation zone had been lifted, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least five people have died and about 130,000 people in the area have been ordered to evacuate or told to prepare to evacuate, as of Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning through 6 p.m. PT Friday for LA and Ventura counties, warning of high winds and low humidity that could stoke new and existing fires, according to NPR.

For the latest updates on the wildfires, follow the LAist.