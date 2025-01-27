4.2 earthquake hits 15 miles WNW of Clayton, Idaho

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 15 miles west northwest of Clayton on Monday. The earthquake was recorded by USGS at 9:32 a.m. MT.

People are reporting onlinet they felt it in Boise, Challis and Salmon.

No injuries or building damage has been reported yet. USGS says the region this earthquake happened in is resistant to earthquake shaking. Recent earthquakes in the area have caused secondary incidents like landslides, according to USGS, but there are no current reports of any additional incidents.

Most large earthquakes are followed by aftershocks, which are smaller than the main earthquake. A small fraction of aftershocks can be larger than the original quake, but that is not likely.