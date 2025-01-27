© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

4.2 earthquake hits 15 miles WNW of Clayton, Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published January 27, 2025 at 10:13 AM MST
USGS

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 15 miles west northwest of Clayton on Monday. The earthquake was recorded by USGS at 9:32 a.m. MT.

People are reporting onlinet they felt it in Boise, Challis and Salmon.

No injuries or building damage has been reported yet. USGS says the region this earthquake happened in is resistant to earthquake shaking. Recent earthquakes in the area have caused secondary incidents like landslides, according to USGS, but there are no current reports of any additional incidents.

Most large earthquakes are followed by aftershocks, which are smaller than the main earthquake. A small fraction of aftershocks can be larger than the original quake, but that is not likely.
Tags
Environment Earthquake
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate