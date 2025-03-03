© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Inside the fight to protect the Everglades from climate change

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
A woman with long hair stands for a portrait with her hands on her hips and a big smile. She is wearing a silk button long-sleeve shirt and a purple skirt with a tribal pattern on it.
Shannon R Stevens
Cheyenne Kippenberger, a citizen of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, is working to protect her homelands and spread awareness of Indigenous knowledge.

In Florida, the Everglades are under growing threat from climate change. Cheyenne Kippenberger, a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about the impact storms and rising tides are having on her homelands.

Kippenberger, a former Miss Indian World, works as an advocate for Indigenous and environmental issues in Florida and across the country. She says that Indigenous people in the area have built a deep relationship with what is an increasingly unique and important ecosystem. The Everglades provides drinking water for over eight million people, roughly a third of the state. It is also home to hundreds of animal species, including ones that are endangered or cannot be found anywhere else. Climate change is threatening all of this.

“We're ground zero for climate change in Florida,” Kippenberger said. “It's really scary. Our home is at risk and our ways of life are at risk.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
