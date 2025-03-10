How Indigenous heavy metal music is responding to climate change

Around the world, Indigenous people are facing environmental degradation, genocide, persecution, and a host of other challenges. For generations, Indigenous musicians have translated their anger at this ongoing situation into heavy metal music.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding sat down with Taylar Stagnar to talk about her reporting on the connection between Indigenous metal music and climate change. Stagnar reports on Indigenous affairs for the online, climate-focused publication Grist.

“Indigenous people are angry for many good reasons,” Stagner said. “And we don't have too many places to show that or to feel those feelings.”