The connection between the Nimíipuu language and dogbane restoration

Dogbane, a hemp plant with white flowers, was once a key part of Nimíipuu, or Nez Perce, culture. Nimíipuu people used the stalks for a variety of purposes, including bags and baskets. But after American ranchers and farmers moved in, the plant was largely eradicated from Nimíipuu lands. Stella Sammaripa, a Nimíipuu language teacher, has been trying to bring the plant, which Nimíipuu people call qéemu, back.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Sammaripa about her efforts and the role that qéemu plays in Nez Perce culture.

“I think there's a lot of resilience in our plants,” Sammaripa said. “And that resilience is the same way with us. We have been near genocide, and we were supposed to be exterminated. And here we are, still alive.”