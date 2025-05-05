© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

The connection between the Nimíipuu language and dogbane restoration

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published May 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A woman wearing a cheery spring short-sleeved dress poses for a portrait outdoors in a field.
Photo courtesy of Stella Sammaripa
Stella Sammaripa, a Nimíipuu language teacher, created a map for dogbane restoration sites.

Dogbane, a hemp plant with white flowers, was once a key part of Nimíipuu, or Nez Perce, culture. Nimíipuu people used the stalks for a variety of purposes, including bags and baskets. But after American ranchers and farmers moved in, the plant was largely eradicated from Nimíipuu lands. Stella Sammaripa, a Nimíipuu language teacher, has been trying to bring the plant, which Nimíipuu people call qéemu, back.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Sammaripa about her efforts and the role that qéemu plays in Nez Perce culture.

“I think there's a lot of resilience in our plants,” Sammaripa said. “And that resilience is the same way with us. We have been near genocide, and we were supposed to be exterminated. And here we are, still alive.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
