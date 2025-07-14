© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How tribes in Nevada are working to limit climate change’s health impacts

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published July 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A blue tent covers tables where workers sit outside the door of an RV that houses a mobile health clinic.
Kaleb Roedel
The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe’s mobile health clinic parked at a health fair in Lovelock, NV

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel recently reported on the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe’s mobile health clinic, which provides health care to about 2,000 Indigenous people in Nevada. Roedel visited a health fair hosted by the Lovelock Paiute Tribe, which is one of the tribes using the mobile clinic’s services.

For rural Indigenous communities, accessing quality health care has long been a challenge. Now, climate change is upping the stakes. In Nevada, where summer temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees, heat-related health issues are a growing issue. Climate change is also making it harder for people to travel to receive health care, with storms growing stronger and more unpredictable.

Roedel spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about the ways climate change is impacting Indigenous health, and what tribes are doing about it. “I think it's important to shine a light on solutions being developed to address inequities facing tribal communities,” Roedel said.
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

