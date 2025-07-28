© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How the Pamunkey Indian Tribe is protecting its land from rising seas

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A man wearing a drab green hooded jacket walks along a road which passes a flooded yard. A white house sits beyond the flooded yard at the edge of a grove of trees.
1 of 3  — Pamunkey flooding 2.jpg
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s reservation in Virginia is facing increasing flooding.
Joseph Capella
The green foliage of trees reflect in a large puddle that has formed in a yard at the edge of a road.
2 of 3  — Pamunkey flooding 3.jpg
The reservation is dealing with water on two fronts: rising sea levels and flooding from storms
Joseph Capella
An orange construction barrel sits, partially submerged, at the edge of a pool of standing water that floods a road.
3 of 3  — Pamunkey flooding1.jpg
Joseph Capella, the tribe’s Natural Resources Director, says that some of the roads and infrastructure in the area are not equipped to handle the increasing flooding.
Joseph Capella

Across the country, rising seas are threatening Indigenous lands. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which sits on a bend in the Pamunkey River in Virginia, was recently named one of the most endangered historic places in the country by The National Trust for Historic Preservation. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with two representatives from the tribe about the work they are doing to protect Pamunkey lands and what is at stake.

The Pamunkey are dealing with both sea level rise and stormwater flooding. To combat these challenges, the tribe is taking a multi-pronged approach, including shoreline reinforcement and engineering assessments of the reservation. “Being an underserved community, a lot of the roads, a lot of the landscape wasn't really designed with these climate risks in mind,” Joseph Capella, the tribe’s Natural Resources Director, said.

For the Pamunkey, this work is about more than protecting the land. “We think of natural and cultural resources as being pretty inextricable,” Kendall Stevens, the tribe’s Cultural Resources Director, said. “So we're really worried about the cultural impacts too of losing this land.”
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

