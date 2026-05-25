© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

What salmon mean to the Nez Perce people

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published May 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A woman with dark hair and tattooed arms wades in a creek, in front of a waterfall, fishing for salmon using a traditional dip net.
Courtesy of Jasmine Higheagle
Jasmine Higheagle uses a traditional dip net to fish for salmon in Looking Glass Creek

Jasmine Higheagle is the secretary for the Nez Perce Fish and Wildlife Commission and has spent her life fishing on Nez Perce lands. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Higheagle about how the changing climate is impacting fish and water.

“Our salmon aren't only like a food for us, you know, they are really a part of our identity and I'm trying to instill that, you know, with my children, but also with anybody that's willing to participate, willing to learn,” Higheagle said.
Tags
Environment Native AmericansOur Living LandsIndigenous
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate