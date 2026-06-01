Exploring Indigenous life and seasons in Greenland through children’s literature

Naja Lund Aparico is Greenlandic Inuk and the author of the new children's book Seasons by the Lake . Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to her about the book, environmental changes in the Arctic, and the importance of Indigenous representation in children's literature.

“It's so important for all of us who write for children that we give that authenticity, not just for the Indigenous children themselves, but also to educate others about what is,” Lund Aparico said.

