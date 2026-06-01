© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Exploring Indigenous life and seasons in Greenland through children’s literature

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published June 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A woman with dark hair, wearing a colorful shirt, poses with her book titled "Seasons by the Lake."
Courtesy of Naja Lund Aparico and Dial Books
Naja Lund Aparico’s new book, Seasons by the Lake, highlights Indigenous seasons and life in Greenland.

Naja Lund Aparico is Greenlandic Inuk and the author of the new children's book Seasons by the Lake. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to her about the book, environmental changes in the Arctic, and the importance of Indigenous representation in children's literature.

“It's so important for all of us who write for children that we give that authenticity, not just for the Indigenous children themselves, but also to educate others about what is,” Lund Aparico said.
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate