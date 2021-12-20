Idaho health officials lift crisis standards of care statewide

After more than three months, Idaho health officials have deactivated crisis standards of care for the state’s five northernmost counties.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen authorized crisis standards for Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties Sept. 7 after hospitals there were overrun with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Crisis standards of care were then implemented statewide one week later.

Those standards allowed hospitals to prioritize who would – and who would not – receive care. Surgeries, even those for excruciating and painful conditions not deemed life-threatening, were postponed.

State health officials lifted those standards in most of the state last month, but they left them in place for those five northern counties.

Still, they said healthcare systems in Idaho are still using contingency plans and remain stressed with high numbers of patients.

Jeppesen said in a statement that the department is closely watching developments of the Omicron variant.

“Omicron seems to spread more easily between people, and we all need to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose, wearing masks in crowded areas, physically distancing from others, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we’re sick to avoid overwhelming our healthcare systems again,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

