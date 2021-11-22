North Idaho remains in crisis standards while the rest of the state exits

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated crisis standards of care for the majority of the state, the department announced Monday morning.

The Panhandle Health District, which includes Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone counties, will remain in crisis standards of care.

The two health districts in North Idaho entered crisis standards of care on Sept. 7, amid a surge in largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients needing critical care. One week later, the designation, which allows facilities to ration health care such as ventilators, ICU beds and staff time in a public health emergency, was expanded statewide.

Idaho remained in crisis standards of care for nearly 70 days.

Though southern Idaho has exited crisis standards of care, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said health care systems there are still being stressed.

They're generally under "contingency operations," which means they are caring for a high number of patients, and in some cases may still have nurses caring for more patients than is typical. Hospitals are also catching up on a long backlog of non-emergency procedures that were delayed during crisis standards of care.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio