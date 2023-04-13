© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Health

St. Luke's Health System updates its mask requirements for staff and patients

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.
Photo illustration by Max Posner
/
NPR
St. Luke’s Health System announced this week it would no longer require people to wear masks in most areas of their hospitals and clinics.

Christine Myron, a representative for the organization, said the decision came after St. Luke’s saw declining rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the past 30 days, COVID patients have represented between 3% and 5% of St. Luke’s total admissions, she wrote in an email.

On Wednesday, Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, told Idaho Matters he was surprised by the policy change.

“We got a new variant that's just come in in the United States. If we look to other countries, it's not looking good,” he said.

The announcement came a day after the Biden Administration signed a bipartisan resolution ending the country’s national public health emergency status.

“We will continue to closely monitor viral respiratory disease activity in our community and may consider resuming universal masking and other COVID-19 protocols if deemed necessary in the future,” Myron said.

"The end of the public health emergency was not behind St. Luke’s decision," she added.

Dr. Pate urged people to still remain cautious.

“Please don't think that things are over because the national emergency is over because Saint Luke's has made a change,” he said. “We still have the pandemic, things are still the same today as they were two days ago.”

The updated Visitor Policy on Saint Luke’s website states the health system encourages “patients, staff and providers to use masks based on their personal risk and comfort level.”

Masks will still be mandatory in Saint Luke’s long-term care and pediatric oncology inpatient settings as well as at their Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
