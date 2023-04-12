© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: April 12, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
President Biden removes his mask before speaking about the pandemic outside of the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
President Biden removes his mask before speaking about the pandemic outside of the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

For the last three years, the United States has been under a national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close just weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

So what does this mean moving forward? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer this question.

Idaho Matters COVID-19Doctors Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
