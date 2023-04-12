Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: April 12, 2023

For the last three years, the United States has been under a national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close just weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

So what does this mean moving forward? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer this question.

