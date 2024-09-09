© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaxon Holmes
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:02 PM MDT
Vaccine being administered into patient's arm.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP Images

As new COVID-19 strains circulate, new vaccines are being rolled out. Stephanie Hudon, the Clinical Program Director at Boise State Public Health, explained the latest formulation.

"The new COVID-19 is protecting against, um, the latest variants. And it just came out last week, so it's new. Now each year there'll be a Covid vaccine that comes out that as closely matches as possible the current circulating strain" Hudon said.

An increase in COVID cases is expected this fall and winter, which is why health experts are recommending everyone 6 months and older receive updated vaccines. Updated vaccines can help reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms and lower the risk of developing "long COVID."

The latest COVID-19 vaccines are free under most insurances at local pharmacies.

Central District Health expects to receive updated Moderna vaccines soon. Boise State University also offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines to the general public – including students and university staff. You can find up to date information on vaccines along with where to get them at vaccines.gov.
Tags
Health COVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19HealthPublic HealthBoise State University
Jaxon Holmes
I am a sophomore at Boise State University studying Communication and Political Science. I am a member of the Boise State Talkin’ Broncos and am currently serving as the vice president. Speech and Debate has instilled in me a passion for communicating complex ideas and has been a driving force behind my passion for journalism.
See stories by Jaxon Holmes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate