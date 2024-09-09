Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Idaho

As new COVID-19 strains circulate, new vaccines are being rolled out. Stephanie Hudon, the Clinical Program Director at Boise State Public Health, explained the latest formulation.

"The new COVID-19 is protecting against, um, the latest variants. And it just came out last week, so it's new. Now each year there'll be a Covid vaccine that comes out that as closely matches as possible the current circulating strain" Hudon said.

An increase in COVID cases is expected this fall and winter, which is why health experts are recommending everyone 6 months and older receive updated vaccines. Updated vaccines can help reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms and lower the risk of developing "long COVID."

The latest COVID-19 vaccines are free under most insurances at local pharmacies.

Central District Health expects to receive updated Moderna vaccines soon. Boise State University also offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines to the general public – including students and university staff. You can find up to date information on vaccines along with where to get them at vaccines.gov.