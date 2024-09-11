Boise School District expands mental health support during Suicide Prevention Week

Boise School District Board members and families met Monday evening to talk about expanding student mental health. The board has been working with Communities for Youth to start suicide prevention programs and curriculum throughout the district.

As part of Suicide Prevention Week, the Boise School District just started the Signs of Suicide curriculum to all secondary schools from 7th to 12th grade. The program is training faculty to increase mental health literacy around depression and suicide, while also supporting students.

District counseling supervisor Jason Shanks says the program helps faculty work with students who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“Having a very distinct acronym, it's called ACT, so Acknowledge, Care and Tell a trusted adult. Really making sure they know who those trusted adults are and making sure that that's done in a timely fashion,” Shanks said at the board meeting.

The district is also launching a program called the Hope Squad, where students support their peers and help prevent social isolation. Secondary school students in the district can take this as an elective.

School social worker Andrea Geraghty says the program is a dedicated time for students to recognize their strengths and learn ways to cope with stress to take care of themselves.

“Several schools are teaching the community resiliency model, just as a foundation for how to share that kind of heavy information with their peers if they're approached,” said Geraghty.

Shanks says he hopes to bring more parents into the conversation around mental health during this school year.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988.