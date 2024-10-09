© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Updated virus vaccines available in Idaho ahead of peak sick season

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sophia Darlings
Published October 9, 2024 at 8:36 AM MDT
Cheryl Gerber, Johnson & Johnson
/
AP Photo

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available in pharmacies and medical offices across the state. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older should get this 2024-2025 vaccine.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Christine Hahn recommends people check out Vaccines.gov when they are looking for nearby available locations for the latest immunization.

“Obviously many people have their doctor that they'll go to for these shots and you can call there, but the availability seems to be pretty good. I went and typed in my zip code, and I'm lucky that I live in an area with a lot of pharmacies. But anybody around the state can do that and should be able to see what's available,” said Hahn.

Hahn says COVID-19, Influenza and RSV are the primary viruses to expect during this year’s fall surge and that there are vaccinations available for the three viruses.

“In a time when there's so much going on in our busy lives, it’s just a reminder that Covid can continue to cause pretty severe illnesses. Anybody who's never been vaccinated before, you know, might strongly consider getting a vaccine,” said Hahn.

Idaho law prohibits employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to work. But Dr. Hahn says doctors still recommend getting COVID-19 vaccinations just like any other vaccination during peak sick seasons.
Sophia Darlings
