State epidemiologist recommends winter virus safety measures

While the flu affects the respiratory system, Norovirus attacks the digestive tract. The virus is highly contagious, spreading most often through contaminated foods and unwashed hands.

Norovirus’ list of unpleasant symptoms include fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s State Epidemiologist, says that while norovirus is commonplace year-round, cases increase during the winter holiday season.

“There's probably more parties, more, you know, and we're more indoors, more. We're crowded together a little bit more. So definitely we see a seasonal pattern to it,” Hahn said.

Norovirus cases have been especially widespread throughout the country this past year. The Center for Disease Control says 495 consecutive outbreaks have occurred from August to December 2024, the most in the U.S. since 2012.

“We had 18 outbreaks reported in Idaho in 2024. And of those 18 outbreaks, I was only able to see one death reported associated with those outbreaks,” Hahn said.

Dr. Hahn says keeping it out of spaces with vulnerable populations like retirement homes is key and to be vigilant even when you start feeling better.

“Be super scrupulous about washing your hands, about not preparing food for others for at least a couple of days after you recover. That's our general recommendation.”

There is no treatment for norovirus, but serious illness is rare.