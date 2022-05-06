© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News

Death cap mushroom identified in Idaho for the first time

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published May 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM MDT

For the first time, the death cap mushroom has been identified in Idaho.

An amateur mycologist found the mushroom last fall under an oak tree in a Boise neighborhood. The death cap mushroom is very poisonous and has killed more people than any other mushroom worldwide.

Call your doctor or the poison control center (800-222-1222) immediately, if you or someone you know has ingested an unknown wild mushroom.

If a pet has eaten an unidentified mushroom, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center’s 24-hour hotline at 888-426-4435 or a veterinarian or veterinary emergency clinic.

