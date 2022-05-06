Death cap mushroom identified in Idaho for the first time

For the first time, the death cap mushroom has been identified in Idaho.

An amateur mycologist found the mushroom last fall under an oak tree in a Boise neighborhood. The death cap mushroom is very poisonous and has killed more people than any other mushroom worldwide.

Call your doctor or the poison control center (800-222-1222) immediately, if you or someone you know has ingested an unknown wild mushroom.

If a pet has eaten an unidentified mushroom, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center’s 24-hour hotline at 888-426-4435 or a veterinarian or veterinary emergency clinic.