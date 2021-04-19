© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Law & Justice

Boise Police Again Open Criminal Investigation Into Von Ehlinger Rape Allegations

Boise State Public Radio | By James Dawson
Published April 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM MDT
Aaron von Ehlinger stands on the steps of the Idaho Capitol with a microphone speaking to local protestors on Jan. 6, 2021. In the background are two men with assault rifles standing guard and two men holding "Trump 2020" flags.
Gustavo Sagrero
/
Boise State Public Radio
Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) on Idaho Capitol steps on Jan. 6 speaking during a local demonstration showing solidarity with “stop-the-steal” protestors in DC, which later turned violent. He's now under investigation for alleged rape.

Boise Police say an investigation is again open regarding a sitting Idaho state representative and allegations he raped an adult volunteer staffer.

When news broke of the rape allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) Friday, a Boise Police spokesperson said there wasn’t an active investigation.

On Monday, a BPD spokesperson said the case is now open and that the agency won’t be offering any further comment at this time. Idaho Reports first reported the latest developments.

According to a legislative ethics complaint, the victim said she went to dinner with von Ehlinger last month. After returning to his apartment, she said he forced her into oral sex, which is defined as rape under Idaho law.

Von Ehlinger has not been charged with a crime. He’s strongly denied any wrongdoing, and said the sexual encounter with the volunteer was consensual.

According to the complaint, Boise Police began an investigation in March. However, they stopped a few days later at the request of someone whose name was redacted from the complaint.

The House ethics committee unanimously found probable cause to make the allegations public and is expected to hold a public hearing on the matter next week.

Law & JusticeAaron von Ehlinger2021 Legislature
James Dawson
James Dawson covers politics for Boise State Public Radio. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Outside of public meetings, you can find him fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
