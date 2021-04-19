Boise Police Again Open Criminal Investigation Into Von Ehlinger Rape Allegations

Boise Police say an investigation is again open regarding a sitting Idaho state representative and allegations he raped an adult volunteer staffer.

When news broke of the rape allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) Friday, a Boise Police spokesperson said there wasn’t an active investigation.

On Monday, a BPD spokesperson said the case is now open and that the agency won’t be offering any further comment at this time. Idaho Reports first reported the latest developments.

According to a legislative ethics complaint, the victim said she went to dinner with von Ehlinger last month. After returning to his apartment, she said he forced her into oral sex, which is defined as rape under Idaho law.

Von Ehlinger has not been charged with a crime. He’s strongly denied any wrongdoing, and said the sexual encounter with the volunteer was consensual.

According to the complaint, Boise Police began an investigation in March. However, they stopped a few days later at the request of someone whose name was redacted from the complaint.

The House ethics committee unanimously found probable cause to make the allegations public and is expected to hold a public hearing on the matter next week.

