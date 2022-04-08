Idaho Supreme Court blocks new Texas-style abortion ban for now

The Idaho Supreme Court has temporarily blocked implementation of the state’s new Texas-style abortion ban as it considers a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

The law, which was set to take effect April 22, would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Family members of an aborted fetus could sue doctors who perform the procedure after that time for a minimum of $20,000.

Chief Justice Richard Bevan announced the stay late Friday afternoon as part of a move to give the state’s attorneys more time to address a challenge from a regional Planned Parenthood branch that filed the lawsuit in March.

As Boise State Public Radio reported earlier this week, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office argued in court filings that the process was moving too quickly.

After Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky filed the case March 30, the state supreme court granted its request to expedite the lawsuit. It initially gave the state about two weeks to prepare its case in writing.

Bevin’s order on Friday now gives the AG’s office until April 28 to file its response.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

