© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Empower reporting like this and donate today
Law & Justice

Idaho Supreme Court blocks new Texas-style abortion ban for now

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT
idaho_state_supreme_court_building__1_.jpg
Tamanoeconomico
/
Wikimedia Commons

The Idaho Supreme Court has temporarily blocked implementation of the state’s new Texas-style abortion ban as it considers a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

The law, which was set to take effect April 22, would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Family members of an aborted fetus could sue doctors who perform the procedure after that time for a minimum of $20,000.

Chief Justice Richard Bevan announced the stay late Friday afternoon as part of a move to give the state’s attorneys more time to address a challenge from a regional Planned Parenthood branch that filed the lawsuit in March.

As Boise State Public Radio reported earlier this week, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office argued in court filings that the process was moving too quickly.

After Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky filed the case March 30, the state supreme court granted its request to expedite the lawsuit. It initially gave the state about two weeks to prepare its case in writing.

Bevin’s order on Friday now gives the AG’s office until April 28 to file its response.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Tags

Law & Justice 2022 LegislatureAbortion
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson