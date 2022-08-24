Federal judge stays Idaho's near-total abortion ban

Idaho’s near-total abortion ban will not take effect Thursday as planned after a federal judge temporarily blocked the law.

The law would’ve banned all abortions with just three exceptions.

Survivors of rape and incest would need to file a police report and share that with their doctor, which advocates argue is unrealistic. Police reports aren’t public documents until an investigation is complete, which can take months or years.

The third exception applies when the life of the mother is in jeopardy, and that’s where the conflict lies.

A federal law regulating emergency rooms requires hospitals receiving Medicare dollars to treat anyone with severe health conditions, which the Biden administration argues can include abortions.

The Idaho Attorney General’s office argued hospitals are only required to stabilize a patient under that federal law – not cure them.

Under emergency circumstances, Idaho District Court Judge Lynn Winmill wrote "...the physician may well find herself facing the impossible task of attempting to simultaneously comply with both federal and state law."

"If the physician provides the abortion, she faces indictment, arrest, pretrial detention, loss of her medical license, a trial on felony charges, and at least two years in prison. Yet if the physician does not perform the abortion, the pregnant patient faces grave risks to her health...," Winmill wrote.

Enforcement of the ban is now stayed as the case continues in federal court.

Winmill foreshadowed his ruling during a hearing Monday when he said there seemed to be an “absolute conflict” between the ban and federal law prior to oral arguments.

Last Friday, a six-week abortion ban took effect in the state, though the U.S. Department of Justice questions whether it’ll actually be prosecutable come Thursday.

That’s because the language of the six-week ban states that the near-total ban would supersede it if both are “enforceable.” During Monday’s hearing, a lawyer for the DOJ said he believes both laws would simultaneously be included under Idaho code, despite Winmill’s stay.

