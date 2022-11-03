Northwest Boise group tries once more to stop proposed development

One of Boise’s most contentious fights in recent years over a housing development in the northwest corner of the city made its way before the Idaho Supreme Court Wednesday.

In 2019, Boise City Council approved the Prominence subdivision, a 253-unit mix of apartments, townhomes and single-family houses just off of Hill Road. That decision overruled rejections from the city’s planning and zoning commission after multiple, hours-long hearings on the issue.

The Northwest Neighborhood Association has fought against the project since 2017. It claims the development will degrade the area’s rural character, harm wildlife and pose a fire safety risk – much of which was rejected by a district court judge last year, according to Boise Dev.

Brian Ertz, a lawyer for the group, said Wednesday that the city council also illegally considered new information in approving the project without a proper hearing.

“The council just didn’t want to have to take the extra time,” Ertz said.

Deputy Boise Attorney James Smith for the city disagrees.

“Any fact-finding that occurred by the planning and zoning commission does not bind the council. Planning and zoning sends that up by way of a recommendation,” Smith said.

The argument about fire safety could also soon be moot. City officials recently announced construction could begin this year on a new fire station on State Street and Bogart Lane, shortening response times to the area.

Idaho Supreme Court justices will issue a decision at a later date.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio