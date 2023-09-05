© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Justice

Prosecutors ask for 3-year prison stint for Idaho woman in J6 case

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM MDT
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

Federal prosecutors are recommending nearly a three-year prison sentence for a Boise woman convicted for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This past March, a jury convicted Yvonne St. Cyr of two felony counts and four misdemeanors related to her actions during the riot.

In court documents, federal officials said a 33-month long sentence, which is at the high end of the sentencing limit, is needed due to the severity of her actions.

St. Cyr was among rioters who pushed their way through police barricades that day in an attempt to halt Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

After police physically rebuffed her attempt to enter the building through a tunnel, she shouted at the crowd, “We need fresh people,” to push past guards blocking the entrance.

St. Cyr eventually entered the Capitol through a broken window into a Senate side office, which she helped another rioter enter as well.

There, prosecutors said she broadcast herself “ranting” via Facebook Live, eventually ending the video by saying, “Welcome to Communist America, aren’t you so f--king proud?”

According to court documents, St. Cyr told jurors during the trial that she didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to be in certain areas of the Capitol grounds, despite the police presence around her.

“It is clear that St. Cyr proceeds through life as she desires, with disregard for law and authority,” prosecutors wrote.

St. Cyr will be sentenced Sept. 13.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

Tags
Law & Justice insurrection
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate