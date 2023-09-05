Prosecutors ask for 3-year prison stint for Idaho woman in J6 case

Federal prosecutors are recommending nearly a three-year prison sentence for a Boise woman convicted for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This past March, a jury convicted Yvonne St. Cyr of two felony counts and four misdemeanors related to her actions during the riot.

In court documents, federal officials said a 33-month long sentence, which is at the high end of the sentencing limit, is needed due to the severity of her actions.

St. Cyr was among rioters who pushed their way through police barricades that day in an attempt to halt Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

After police physically rebuffed her attempt to enter the building through a tunnel, she shouted at the crowd, “We need fresh people,” to push past guards blocking the entrance.

St. Cyr eventually entered the Capitol through a broken window into a Senate side office, which she helped another rioter enter as well.

There, prosecutors said she broadcast herself “ranting” via Facebook Live, eventually ending the video by saying, “Welcome to Communist America, aren’t you so f--king proud?”

According to court documents, St. Cyr told jurors during the trial that she didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to be in certain areas of the Capitol grounds, despite the police presence around her.

“It is clear that St. Cyr proceeds through life as she desires, with disregard for law and authority,” prosecutors wrote.

St. Cyr will be sentenced Sept. 13.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio