Lori Vallow extradited from Idaho prison to Arizona to face further charges

Lori Vallow is no longer in Idaho and has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona to face further charges. She's expected to make her first court appearance this week, according to East Idaho News.

Vallow is facing charges in Arizona for conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband. She has also been indicted on charges of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, in 2019. Cox, who is now deceased as well, claimed at the time it was in self-defense and he was not charged, according to KSL TV.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive agreement from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in September to move Vallow to Arizona.

The Pocatello County Jail page for Vallow says she is not currently in an Idaho Department of Correction facility and that data is current as of 3:34 a.m. Thursday. The booking information for Vallow on the Maricopa County Jail website says her booking date was Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Vallow was found guilty in Idaho earlier this year for the murders of two of her children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. She was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's ex-wife.

Chad Daybell, Vallow's current husband, also faces charges related to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell's trial is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2024 and he is currently facing the death penalty. The trial will be livestreamed on Judge Steven Boyce's YouTube channel.