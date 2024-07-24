© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Memo filed supporting change of venue to Ada County in Kohberger case

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:46 AM MDT
Vehicle parked outside a red brick building with a few windows and "Latah County Courthouse" above a door towards the far end of the building.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

The legal team for Bryan Kohberger filed a memorandum supporting a change of venue for the trial from Latah County to Ada County. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

In the memo, Kohberger's attorneys wrote he is protected under the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Idaho, and his protection to a "fair and impartial jury is infringed without a change of venue." His attorneys went on to write that a fair and impartial jury can't be found in Latah County because of the ongoing publicity.

Media coverage of the case started on Nov. 13, 2022 when the four bodies were found in the home on King Street, which has since been demolished. The memo states there was "extensive" media coverage for the six weeks during the police investigation before Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in late December 2022.

Aside from traditional media, there was coverage in magazines, books, crime tv shows, podcasts and social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok.

"The media focus on Mr. Kohberger has been relentless and highly inflammatory," the attorneys wrote in the memo.

Kohberger's attorneys called the case "extreme" in that the atmosphere in Latah County is "utterly corrupted by press coverage" and requiring the change of venue. Ada County is the largest county in Idaho, and the memo states it has more than ten times as many potential jurors than Latah County. This gives the best chance to find an impartial jury, according to the memo.

The size of the Ada County Courthouse is also a factor, as it has large courtrooms with space for each counsel, exhibits and can accommodate a large number of spectators with the available overflow space.

"Given the level of bias in Latah County, Mr. Kohberger cannot receive a fair trial," wrote the attorneys in the memo. "An impartial jury in this community cannot be picked. The court must protect Mr. Kohberger's Constitutional Rights and grant a change of venue."

Multiple press releases from the Moscow Police Department providing updates on the investigation and the initial coroner report releasing the identities of the victims were included in the memo.

The murder trial is set to begin on June 2, 2025 and is expected to last three months. Prosecutors have announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.
Tags
Law & Justice Bryan KohbergerUniversity Of Idaho
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate