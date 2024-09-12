© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Kohberger trial moving to Ada County, change of judge ordered

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:23 PM MDT
A man dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit walks into a courtroom with white walls. A man in a suit follows him and a police officer.
Zach Wilkinson/AP
/
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

The murder trial for Bryan Kohberger will take place in Ada County, after a motion to change the venue was granted late last week. There were concerns about holding the trial in Latah County, where the crimes Kohberger is accused of took place, including media attention, space and public safety.

The court document moving the trial from Latah to Ada County also said District Judge Steven Hippler will be assigned to the case, replacing Judge John C. Judge.

Kohberger will now be transferred to the custody of the Ada County Sheriff.

Four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalvez, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were found dead in their home near campus in November 2022. Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary in December 2022.

The trial is scheduled to begin in June 2025. Judge said in a previous hearing the trial is expected to last three months, including two weeks to set the jury, eight weeks of trial and two weeks for mitigation and sentencing, if necessary. Kohberger does face the death penalty, if he is found guilty.
Tags
Law & Justice Bryan KohbergerUniversity Of Idaho
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate