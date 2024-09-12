Kohberger trial moving to Ada County, change of judge ordered

The murder trial for Bryan Kohberger will take place in Ada County, after a motion to change the venue was granted late last week. There were concerns about holding the trial in Latah County, where the crimes Kohberger is accused of took place, including media attention, space and public safety.

The court document moving the trial from Latah to Ada County also said District Judge Steven Hippler will be assigned to the case, replacing Judge John C. Judge.

Kohberger will now be transferred to the custody of the Ada County Sheriff.

Four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalvez, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were found dead in their home near campus in November 2022. Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary in December 2022.

The trial is scheduled to begin in June 2025. Judge said in a previous hearing the trial is expected to last three months, including two weeks to set the jury, eight weeks of trial and two weeks for mitigation and sentencing, if necessary. Kohberger does face the death penalty, if he is found guilty.