© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Thomas Creech issued new death warrant after IDOC updates lethal injection procedures

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaxon Holmes
Published October 16, 2024 at 8:53 AM MDT
A prison officer patrols near the entrance to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna, Idaho on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Thomas Eugene Creech is set to be executed at prison south of Boise for the state's first execution in 12 years.
Kyle Green
/
Associated Press
A prison officer patrols near the entrance to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna, Idaho on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Thomas Eugene Creech is set to be executed at prison south of Boise for the state's first execution in 12 years.

UPDATE (10/16): On Wednesday morning, the Idaho Department of Correction issued a death warrant to inmate Thomas Creech. His execution is now scheduled for November 13 at 10 a.m.

According to a statement from IDOC, the Maximum Security Institution has the necessary chemicals to execute Creech using lethal injection.

Creech's legal team released a statement, saying this is cruel and unusual punishment and that “the state is sacrificing common decency and humanity in its haste for an execution”.

His legal team would not confirm any specific appeals, but say there are “many legal actions in play.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: This month, the Idaho Department of Correction finalized renovations at the Maximum Security Institution.

The F block, where the execution chamber is located, now includes an execution preparation room. This room will allow the medical team to determine whether a peripheral IV is accessible. If it isn’t, the F block now has space for a physician to place a central line in the condemned person.

Once central line access is established, the inmate will be transported to the execution chambers where lethal injections will be performed. IDOC’s updated procedures require a live video feed of the execution preparation to be available to the State and approved witnesses.

In February, Idaho stopped the execution of Thomas Creech after the medical team tried eight times to locate a viable vein to complete the execution. Creech’s attorneys argued that another attempt to execute Creech would violate his fifth amendment right against double jeopardy and eighth amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment.

News
How the death penalty works in Idaho
Here you’ll find the most current information about how capital punishment cases are treated in Idaho from start to finish.

In September, a judge sided with the state, and dismissed the attempts to stay the execution.

Creech was sentenced to death in 1981 for killing a fellow inmate, while serving time for a double murder.
Tags
Law & Justice Idaho Department Of CorrectionThomas CreechDeath Penalty
Jaxon Holmes
I am a sophomore at Boise State University studying Communication and Political Science. I am a member of the Boise State Talkin’ Broncos and am currently serving as the vice president. Speech and Debate has instilled in me a passion for communicating complex ideas and has been a driving force behind my passion for journalism.
See stories by Jaxon Holmes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate