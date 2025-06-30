© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal in murder case, sources say

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg,
Jaxon Holmes
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:02 PM MDT
Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press
Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is said to have accepted a plea deal.

Multiple media outlets are reporting Kohberger took the plea deal in exchange for life without parole, removing the chance of the death penalty. Boise State Public Radio reached out to the Latah County Prosecutor's Office and received no comment at the time of this post.

News of the plea deal comes about a month before jury selection was set to begin in the trial. Opening arguments were scheduled for Aug. 18.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ABC News reports he will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder charges and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

Kaylee Goncalves' family wrote on Facebook "It's true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support."

The state also will seek restitution for the victims and their families, according to ABC. Kohberger is expected to formally enter the guilty plea at a change of plea hearing this week, and prosecutors anticipate sentencing to take place in late July.

Bryan Kohberger University of Idaho
