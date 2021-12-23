© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Tierra Whack, 'Heaven'

By Kara Frame
Published December 23, 2021 at 12:22 PM MST

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Snippets of this new song from Tierra Whack premiered on NPR Music's The Formula series. Host Rodney Carmichael asked, "Is this the first Tierra Whack gospel song?" Answer: Yes, it is, and it's so good. The atmospheric gospel chords create a canvas for Whack's vocals as she repeats "Heaven has all my favorite people," as if it's a mantra. The song, from her third EP of December, R&B?, also received a music video, shot in a single take as Whack, illuminated by a light within her umbrella, weathers the storm while shrouded in darkness. It's as evocative as the song itself, offering the audience space to find peace in the lyrics, the harmonic chords, or perhaps the visual metaphor of walking in faith.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.
See stories by Kara Frame