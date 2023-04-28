Check out Idaho’s Tiny Desk Contest submissions

The 2023 Tiny Desk Contest entrants are in and Idaho’s list includes a variety of genres ranging from folk to hip hop and R&B.

This year’s judges include Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter from NPR Music, Albina Cabrera from NPR member station KEXP in Seattle and Sudan Archives, Sharon Van Etten and Baby Rose. Nearly 6,000 entries were submitted this year and the judges are sharing their favorites live on YouTube as part of the Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf series.

Twenty-seven submissions came from Idaho, most from the Boise area, but the Gem State was well-represented with entries also coming from Eagle, Idaho Falls, McCall, Middleton, Moscow, Priest River, Rexburg, Sandpoint and Twin Falls.

The grand prize winner of the Tiny Desk Contest will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters in Washington D.C., be featured on All Things Considered and headline the TIny Desk Contest on the Road tour.

The grand prize winner will be announced in early May, according to the Tiny Desk Contest rules. You can watch all the musicians who entered the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest here , but we put together a playlist on YouTube with all the Idaho entrants!