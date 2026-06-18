'Representation and Solidarity': Local musicians show up for immigrant communities

The Garden City Visual Arts Collective was filled with music and people last Friday as they came together to support local families impacted by immigration raids.

The mutual benefit aid concert raised money for the Idaho Familias Assistance Fund, which was created to support those affected by the Immigration Customs and Enforcement Agency raids in Wilder last October. More than 200 local, state and federal officers stormed La Catedral Arena horse racing track and detained over 400 people.

The Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, ACLU of Idaho, PODER of Idaho and Wrest Collective created the fund to support families that were separated as a result of the raid and had to take on legal, medical and other fees.

After hearing of the raids, four local bands — Lobo Lara, Ultra Small Ocean, Play Dead and Calvin Pineda & The Antacids — organized this mutual benefit concert to ensure families could meet those needs.

1 of 3 — LoboLara-Fundraiser-1.jpg Bands performed at the Mutual Aid Fundraiser to support families impacted by ICE Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 2 of 3 — LoboLara-Fundraiser-3 (1).jpg Local band Lobo Lara was the main headliner at the concert Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 3 of 3 — LoboLara-Fundraiser-8.jpg Local bands performed at the Mutual Aid Fundraiser to support families impacted by ICE Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio

“We've really been wanting to do a benefit for the Idaho Familias Assistance Fund, really a benefit to try to help the immigrants in our community who are such a cornerstone of our community,” said Daniel Bagley, a member of Ultra Small Ocean.

He said the benefit allowed people to have a good time and offered a release from all the nervousness in the air. The Trump Administration’s immigration policies have created tension in the community.

“They're giving their money, but they also get to hang out and enjoy themselves. So there's kind of a little bit of a celebratory air as well,” said Bagley.

Beyond fundraising for local immigrant families impacted by the raids, the concert showcased broad support for the entire community.

“I think it's less about immigrant rights and more just about community rights and supporting those around us,” said Kristi Allen.

Allen came to the concert to see Lobo Lara. She was one of more than a dozen people who attended. She said the concert was also a reflection of getting involved with the local community and politics.

For attendees like Clara Rampy, the concert also reflected the representation of all communities.

“I know at least some members of the band are queer identifying. And so I think having that representation and solidarity is really important,” said Rampy.