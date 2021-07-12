© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
News
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Two Firefighters Die In Plane Crash While Surveying Arizona Wildfire

Boise State Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi
Published July 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT
plane crash map.jpeg
Garcia, Dolores A
/
Bureau of Land Management
Two veteran firefighters died in a plane crash Saturday while surveying the Cedar Basin fire in northwest Arizona.

News Brief

Severe weather may have played a role in the deaths of two veteran firefighters in a plane crash in northwest Arizona over the weekend.

Fire pilot Matt Miller, 48, and air tactical group supervisor Jeff Piechura, 62, were surveying a new wildfire near the small town of Wikieup, Ariz. on Saturday when the accident happened.

“There were storms in the area,” Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Dolores Garcia said. “That’s one of the factors investigators will be looking through when trying to determine what happened.”

Three federal agencies are investigating the plane crash. Both men onboard were experienced firefighters – Miller had spent about two decades working as a pilot and Piechura had a long career in both state and federal fire services. He had worked as a fire chief in both California and Arizona and, in 2005, won Fire Chief of the Year. He was also a past president of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association.

These were the second and third wildland firefighter fatalities so far this year. In June, a smokejumper died from injuries sustained while parachuting into a fire in New Mexico.

“These tragedies hit us at the most intimate levels,” Garcia says. “The wildland fire community is a close-knit community.”

Record-breaking heat and high winds across the West are fueling one of the most severe – and earliest – wildfire seasons in a decade.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, Nevada Public Radio and KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. He covers public lands, rural communities and tribal affairs. In 2020, he was the recipient of the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize, which is awarded annually to a public media journalist under the age of 35. His work has aired on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, the CBC and the BBC. He can be reached at natehegyi@protonmail.com.
