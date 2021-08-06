Crews Hope For Friday Containment Of Hailey Fire

Updated 12:45 p.m.

A fire that began just east of Hailey shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, amid a thunder and lightning storm, forced some residents to evacuate, but crews estimate it will be contained Friday.

Wood River Valley fire crews said last night that the Red Devil Fire was burning about 1,000 feet above the valley floor.

The Bureau of Land Management estimated the five-acre fire will be contained on Friday and controlled by Saturday night.

The incident command team issued “Level 2” evacuations Thursday night for a subdivision east of Hailey, near Quigley Canyon, but removed the evacuation notice Friday morning.

The Twin Falls BLM District said overnight rains gave way to minimal fire activity, allowing firefighters to create containment lines and mop up hot spots.

The agency said structures in the area are not currently threatened.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said strong thunderstorms will affect southern Custer County and northern Blaine County through early Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

