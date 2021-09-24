© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

News

Boise Farmer's Market 'Buying Time' With Shift To Drive-Thru Only This Weekend

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published September 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT
A vendor at a produce stand with boxes of colorful vegetables for sale at the Boise Farmer's Market
Photo from Boise Farmer's Market on Instagram
Produce for sale from Safari Farms at the Boise Farmer's Market.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Sept. 14 that city-permitted events with more than 250 people would need to require attendees show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

That requirement up-ended farmer’s markets in the city, with downtown's Capital City market relocating to restriction-free Garden City. The Boise Farmer’s Market on Shoreline Drive is staying put, but shifted to drive-thru pickup only this week. If shoppers didn't pre-order online by Thursday evening, they won't be able to shop at the market on Saturday.

In a conversation with Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie, market manager Tamara Cameron said they expect to be back to in-person sales next week.

NewsBoise Farmers MarketCOVID-19
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie reports and hosts local Weekend Edition and various Saturday programming for Boise State Public Radio News. He's also heard Saturday nights on Boise State Public Radio Music's Jazz Conversations.
