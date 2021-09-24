Boise Farmer's Market 'Buying Time' With Shift To Drive-Thru Only This Weekend

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Sept. 14 that city-permitted events with more than 250 people would need to require attendees show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

That requirement up-ended farmer’s markets in the city, with downtown's Capital City market relocating to restriction-free Garden City. The Boise Farmer’s Market on Shoreline Drive is staying put, but shifted to drive-thru pickup only this week. If shoppers didn't pre-order online by Thursday evening, they won't be able to shop at the market on Saturday.

In a conversation with Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie, market manager Tamara Cameron said they expect to be back to in-person sales next week.

