A Democrat will run for Sen. Stennett’s seat, Democratic Committee says

A Democrat will run for Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett's seat, according to the Blaine County Democrats, as Stennett (D-Ketchum) is not seeking re-election .

“A qualified Democrat will run for her seat, and we know Michelle will mentor all of us during this time of transition,” the committee said in a press release. It did not say who would be the candidate and no Democrat has filed to run for the seat.

“We have several people that are interested,” said Wendy Jaquet, a Ketchum Democrat who served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1994-2012.

Current state Rep. Laurie Lickley (R-Jerome) and militia leader Eric Parker are vying for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat in the district, which following last year’s redistricting process, will include Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties.

Jaquet, who also served as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, said Stennett will be missed for her ability to work with her Republican colleagues.

“She’s been a good leader of the caucus, she really knows her water issues because of her involvement with agriculture, and I think she’s really been a leader on natural resource issues,” she said.

Stennett’s term ends in December.

