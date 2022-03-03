© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Sun Valley leaves Epic ski pass for Ikon

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published March 3, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST
Aerial shot of snow-covered Sun Valley lit up at night
Sun Valley
/
Facebook

Sun Valley Resort is leaving one ski pass conglomerate for another.

The Ikon Pass, operated by private-equity-owned Alterra Mountain Co., announced Thursday it was adding Sun Valley, Snowbasin in Utah and Chamonix in France to its roster of ski mountains. Other destinations include Aspen Snowmass, Mammoth Mountain and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Sun Valley, America’s first destination ski resort, and Snowbasin remain independently owned by the R. Earl Holding family.

For three seasons, Sun Valley has been part of Ikon’s competitor, the Vail-owned Epic Pass. In 2019, resort directors told the Idaho Mountain Express that Epic was the “best fit” for the southern Idaho ski area.

“Sun Valley and Snowbasin wanted to provide more options for our guests, introduce other pass-holders to our resorts, and be part of two passes within the industry that match the needs of our guests in our markets,” the resort said in a FAQ section about the switch from Epic to Ikon. It called the new arrangement a “multi-year partnership.”

Sun Valley’s upper-tier season passes, starting at $1,459 for young adults, will include a complimentary Ikon Base Pass. Ikon Passholders can get up to seven days of skiing at Sun Valley, depending on the pass.

Sun Valley will also join another pass starting with the 2022-2023 winter season: The Mountain Collective. That group includes Alta, Big Sky Resort, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole. Mountain Collective pass-holders can get two days of skiing at Sun Valley and half-off day tickets. The resort had been part of The Mountain Collective pass before it joined Epic.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Tags

News Sun Valley
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She covers the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
See stories by Rachel Cohen