Sun Valley leaves Epic ski pass for Ikon

Sun Valley Resort is leaving one ski pass conglomerate for another.

The Ikon Pass, operated by private-equity-owned Alterra Mountain Co., announced Thursday it was adding Sun Valley, Snowbasin in Utah and Chamonix in France to its roster of ski mountains. Other destinations include Aspen Snowmass, Mammoth Mountain and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Sun Valley, America’s first destination ski resort, and Snowbasin remain independently owned by the R. Earl Holding family.

For three seasons, Sun Valley has been part of Ikon’s competitor, the Vail-owned Epic Pass. In 2019, resort directors told the Idaho Mountain Express that Epic was the “best fit” for the southern Idaho ski area.

“Sun Valley and Snowbasin wanted to provide more options for our guests, introduce other pass-holders to our resorts, and be part of two passes within the industry that match the needs of our guests in our markets,” the resort said in a FAQ section about the switch from Epic to Ikon. It called the new arrangement a “multi-year partnership.”

Sun Valley’s upper-tier season passes, starting at $1,459 for young adults, will include a complimentary Ikon Base Pass. Ikon Passholders can get up to seven days of skiing at Sun Valley, depending on the pass.

Sun Valley will also join another pass starting with the 2022-2023 winter season: The Mountain Collective . That group includes Alta, Big Sky Resort, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole. Mountain Collective pass-holders can get two days of skiing at Sun Valley and half-off day tickets. The resort had been part of The Mountain Collective pass before it joined Epic.

