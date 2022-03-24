Bill to remove license requirement for hair braiding clears Idaho Senate

Natural hair braiders in Idaho would no longer need to get a cosmetology license if a bill passed by the Senate Wednesday becomes law.

Idaho is one of five states that requires licenses for professional hair braiding. As the Idaho Statesman reported earlier this month, three Idaho women — all refugees from Africa and experienced braiders — filed a lawsuit against the state over this.

"They were told that they needed to go and get the full training and get their full cosmetology license which requires 1600 hours of service — none of which is related to natural hair braiding," said Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian) who co-sponsored the bill to eliminate the licensing requirement.

It would allow hair braiding stylists who apply natural or synthetic hair extensions and decorative beads, and who make wigs from natural hair, to sell their services without the cosmetology training.

The hair professionals who filed the lawsuit said the training to obtain a cosmetology license can cost about $20,000 and isn’t applicable to the work they do.

The change wouldn’t exempt people who want to color, straighten, curl or apply chemicals to hair.

The bill passed both chambers without a single no vote.

