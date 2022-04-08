Service program will expand Idaho's public health capacity for suicide prevention

Members of the national service program AmeriCorps have been helping with Idaho’s pandemic response, and new funding will allow the initiative to expand and tackle another one of the state’s top health concerns.

A national partnership between AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteering and national service, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will create the Public Health Corps through a $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In Idaho, a $1.4 million investment will mean 72 new service positions based at Idaho State University’s Institute for Rural Health to specifically focus on mental health.

Across the state, the corps member will work with public health departments on suicide prevention training and will become certified suicide prevention experts.

Idaho has consistently had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates.

The new members starting in July will join nearly 100 AmeriCorps workers already focused on health in Idaho. During the pandemic, they helped stock food pantries, delivered health supplies for people experiencing homelessness and sent cards to senior citizens.

Resources if you or someone you know is considering suicide:

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: Text or call 1-208-398-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889

En español: 1-888-628-9454

Veterans Crisis Line & Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

Crisis Text Line: 741-741

In emergency situations, call 911.

