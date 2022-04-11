Lori Vallow declared competent to stand trial, arraignment scheduled for April 19

Lori Vallow has been found competent to stand trial and is fit to proceed according to a written order filed by District Judge Steven Boyce Monday. The order staying the case is also lifted.

Vallow was first declared incompetent to stand trial last spring when a clinical psychologist performed an assessment that found her "not competent to proceed" and recommended "restorative treatment."

Vallow will be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and moved into the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff, wrote Boyce.

Chad Daybell, Vallow’s husband, is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder, as well as other charges.

Vallow is scheduled to be arraigned on April 19 at 1 p.m. East Idaho News reports a hearing is also scheduled that day as prosecutors are expected to argue that bringing jurors to Fremont County for trial will be cheaper than moving the trial to Ada County.

Vallow and Daybell are set to be tried together in Ada County in January 2023.