Vallow does not enter plea, judge will issue written statement on trial location later

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were both in court Tuesday for Vallow’s arraignment and a hearing about the jury and trial location.

Vallow remained silent while her charges were summarized by District Judge Steven Boyce and her attorney asked the court to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.

Tony Blakeslee / East Idaho News

KTVB reports Vallow did not waive her right to a speedy trial, meaning a trial date must be set within six months. An official trial date has not been set.

Vallow was deemed competent to stand trial last week and was moved into the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff. Her arraignment was her first court public appearance in more than 10 months.

The hearing about the jury and trial location started at 9 a.m. and the court adjourned before 12:30 p.m. after closing arguments. Vallow’s attorney said she agrees with the court to uphold a previous decision to keep the trial in Ada County, according to East Idaho News.

Boyce still needs to issue a written ruling.

Idaho News 6 reports the trial is scheduled for 10 weeks to account for possible scheduling problems but could end early. Boyce ordered the trial be moved to Ada County so a fair and unbiased jury can be chosen.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman testified saying seven of his staffers will be required to be in Boise for all 10 weeks of the trial. Another three people will be there for five weeks plus 35 people for one week, according to KTVB . This would be at the cost of $231 per person a day.

Tony Blakeslee / East Idaho News

John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, questioned why detectives would have to be there so long because they would only need to testify for an hour, KTVB reports. Turman responded saying detectives in particular need to be there the whole time to answer prosecutor questions and if they’re recalled back to the stand.

There would be other costs involved in moving the trial to Ada County, such as using Fremont County clerks in Ada County and for transportation and housing for staff like public defenders.

Fremont County Clerk Abbie Mace said it will cost “significantly less” to sequester a jury in Fremont County than in Ada County, East Idaho News reports . Lt. Travis Ruby with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office testified that Ada County would cover all the normal court costs.

Daybell and Vallow are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.