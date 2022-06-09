Police are investigating missing and damaged pride flags in Boise's North End

The Boise Police Department is looking into incidents of missing and damaged pride flags on a North End street.

The department said the reports are being investigated for possible malicious harassment charges.

The Boise Pride Festival put the flags up along Harrison Blvd. with the North End Neighborhood Association.

June is Pride Month in the U.S. – a celebration of the LGBTQ community and a commemoration of how it fought back against New York police in the 1969 Stonewall riots.

The first pride parade in Boise was held in 1990; this year’s festival is taking place in September.

In 2017, Boise police investigated a report of a burned pride flag when they were hung for the first time on Harrison Blvd. Last year, too, police responded to stolen and damaged pride flags in the North End, which lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect.

Police said the department first learned about the missing flags this week on Wednesday, though they could have been taken earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, 21 flags were missing and one was damaged, according to BPD. One day later, that total was upped to 35.

BPD said it began investigating immediately, stopping at every home on Harrison Blvd. between W. Ada Street and W. Bella Steet to ask residents for their surveillance camera footage.

“Our officers will not tolerate any crime that targets or makes someone feel targeted because of who they are or who they choose to love,” said Boise Police Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks in a press release.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact the police.

