© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

First Patriot Front members arraigned plead not guilty to conspiracy to riot in Coeur d'Alene

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:33 AM MDT
A man being arrested is kneeling with his hands tied behind his back and facing away from the camera. "Reclaim America" is written on the back of his T-shirt.
Georji Brown
/
AP
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

Six of the 31 men arrested for allegedly planning to disrupt a Pride celebration last month in Coeur d’Alene were arraigned in Kootenai County Court Monday.

All six men who appeared by Zoom pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, according to Spokane TV station, KREM 2.

They were Josiah Buster, Michael Buster, Connor Moran, Justin Oleary, Derek Smith and Dakota Tabler — all members of the white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front.

The maximum punishment for the charge in Idaho is one year in jail and a fine of $5,000.

All but two of the men arrested in Coeur D’Alene last month were from states other than Idaho.

Police said in June the men packed in the back of a U-Haul had shin guards, shields and their detailed written plans.

KREM 2 News reported the other court dates are set for August.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Tags

News Coeur d’AleneIdaho LGBTQHate Groups
Rachel Cohen
As the south-central Idaho reporter, I cover the Magic and Wood River valleys. I also enjoy writing about issues related to health and the environment.
See stories by Rachel Cohen