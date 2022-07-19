First Patriot Front members arraigned plead not guilty to conspiracy to riot in Coeur d'Alene

Six of the 31 men arrested for allegedly planning to disrupt a Pride celebration last month in Coeur d’Alene were arraigned in Kootenai County Court Monday.

All six men who appeared by Zoom pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, according to Spokane TV station, KREM 2.

They were Josiah Buster, Michael Buster, Connor Moran, Justin Oleary, Derek Smith and Dakota Tabler — all members of the white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front.

The maximum punishment for the charge in Idaho is one year in jail and a fine of $5,000.

All but two of the men arrested in Coeur D’Alene last month were from states other than Idaho.

Police said in June the men packed in the back of a U-Haul had shin guards, shields and their detailed written plans.

KREM 2 News reported the other court dates are set for August.

