More than 20 people apply for open Twin Falls City Council Seat

More than 20 people will make their cases next week for why they should fill an open Twin Falls City Council seat.

The seat was left open when Shawn Barigar resigned from the council earlier this month to apply for the city's Economic Development Director position. Barigar had served on the council for 14 years, some of which as mayor. He's also the President and CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Twenty-two people submitted letters of interest to take Barigar's place on the seven-person council, which includes the mayor. Twin Falls has a council-manager style of government, in which the city manager handles most daily tasks.

All of the candidates will get a chance to explain why they want the role during the August 29 council meeting.

“It will be the opportunity to listen to all the candidates, and it will be the mayor’s opportunity to select the person that they believe is best suited for the role," said Travis Rothweiler, the Twin Falls city manager, at a recent council meeting.

According to Idaho Code, the mayor chooses the replacement and, in the case of Twin Falls, four council members need to agree.

The person selected will serve through the end of Barigar's term, December 2023, and will need to run in next November's election to keep their seat after that.

